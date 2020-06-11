Resident Evil Village revealed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 event

Sony announced Resident Evil Village, the eighth entry in Capcom’s Resident Evil series, all through its PlayStation 5 event today. The game will undoubtedly be released in 2021.

Village generally seems to take place in a creepy village and looks to really have a first-person perspective, like 2017’s Resident Evil 7. RE7’s Ethan Winters will again be the protagonist, and series icon Chris Redfield was also featured in the trailer. Redfield’s appearance in Winters’ life sets off “a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village,” Capcom’s Kellen Haney said in a blog post. Haney also said that Village has “a greater concentrate on combat and exploration in comparison to Resident Evil 7.”

Resident Evil Village also looks to keep the slower pace of Resident Evil 7, differing from the more action-focused Resident Evil 5 and 6.

Resident Evil fans have had a great deal to play since RE7 with 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake and this year’s Resident Evil 3 remake.