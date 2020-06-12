Resident Evil Series Crosses 100 Million Units Sold Globally, Developer Capcom Announces

Capcom, the Japanese game developer, has announced that its Resident Evil series has crossed the 100 million units sold mark globally. The franchise that started in 1996 and hooked fans using its survival horror mechanics has become the first franchise for the company to achieve this milestone. In its press release, Capcom states this achievement has been possible due to its single content multiple usage strategy, a consistent release schedule for new titles, and the remastering of older hits. Additionally, Capcom showed the trailer for the next game in the franchise, Resident Evil Village.

Capcom also shared that out of the 100 million plus units of Resident Evil sold globally, 80 per cent of unit sales of the games have come from outside of Japan. The company has had the oppertunity to reach this milestone because over the years, it has “leveraged its Single Content Multiple Usage strategy to take the series beyond games.” There have now been movie adaptations and theme park collaborations with the Resident Evil franchise. The company in addition has consistently released new titles keeping fans engaged and sold remastered versions of its older games like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Presumably, these numbers include sales for all platforms including consoles and PC.

Further, Capcom added that Resident Evil 7 Biohazard that released in 2017 has sold 7.5 million units. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, as well as Nintendo Switch. It follows the survival horror genre of the franchise and is highly rated on the Steam store.

“Going forward Capcom looks to further grow the franchise by leveraging its accumulated knowhow to launch games on next-generation platforms,” the press release reads. Capcom showed the trailer for another game in the franchise, Resident Evil Village, through the PlayStation 5 reveal event. The game is scheduled to come out in 2021 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.