Resident Evil 3 Collectors Edition Game (Sony Playstation 4 – No Console Included)

The Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition is the ultimate way to complete the return to Raccoon City, with an assortment of paraphernalia packaged within an alternate S.T.A.R.S. version of the iconic item box. COLLECTOR’S EDITION INCLUDES: Resident Evil 3 Standard Game Jill Valentine Figure – An 11-inch, finely-crafted figure of Jill Valentine, based on her latest in-game design from Resident Evil 3. “Project: N” & “Project: R” Art Book – A classified file containing photographs, reports, and documents of Raccoon City procured by Umbrella Corporation during their various experiments. Raccoon City Double-Sided Poster – One side depicts a Raccoon City map utilized by survivors during the horrible zombie outbreak as a means of avoiding imminent threats. The other side showcases a healthier side of Raccoon City before its outbreak with a collage of ads and placements citizens may have seen on a stroll across the city. Digital Double Album Soundtrack – A voucher code containing a double album soundtrack filled with haunting tracks from both Resident Evil 3 and the multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance.

