Reserve driver role “makes little sense” to me

The German made a surprise return to F1 for the 2 Silverstone races previously this month following Sergio Perez being sidelined since of coronavirus.

He stopped working to begin the British Grand Prix since of a mechanical issue, however completed seventh in the 70th Anniversary GP a week later on.

While his kind impressed many individuals and put him in the frame for either a race or reserve role in 2021, Hulkenberg has actually explained that he is just thinking about completing.

Speaking to German channel Sport1, Hulkenberg stated that after his long profession in F1 there was little desire for him to do anything aside from race.

“I personally do not see myself in the role of reserve driver,” he stated throughout a look on the AvD Motorsport Magazin program.

“I sat in a race cockpit for 10 years and stood at the start lights, so accepting a step backwards without much chance of getting back in makes little sense to me. That’s not the path I want to take.”

Hulkenberg has actually been connected to seats at both Alfa Romeo and Haas given that his return, however he states speak about a 2021 drive have actually not sped up as an outcome of him racing once again.

“[I’ve been] talking to a lot of people since the beginning of the year. Silverstone hasn’t changed that. The process runs constantly in the background.

“During the short return, truthfully, …