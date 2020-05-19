Researchers in Florida ‘shocked’ to find ultra rare blue bee thought to possibly be extinct

“We observed a shiny little blue bee grabbing (an Ashe’s calamint flower) and rubbing its head on the top portion of the flower 2-3 times,” Kimmel’s assertion mentioned, in accordance to the Naples Daily News. “That behavior is unusual and a unique characteristic of the blue calamintha bee: ‘We were pretty shocked to see it.'”

The blue calamintha bee — or Osmia calaminthae — is understood for having uncommon facial hairs that it makes use of to accumulate pollen, the museum wrote in a launch. It’s particularly rare as a result of it collects pollen on its face, and is dependent upon one other threatened species — a blooming plant often known as Ashe’s calamint.

“This is a highly specialized and localized bee,” mentioned Kimmel’s advisor, Jaret Daniels, director of the museum’s McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity.

More of the rare bees have been noticed since then, however additional analysis has been impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bee’s flight season happens from about mid-March till early May, which is normally the most effective time to find the dwell bugs and decide its vary, the discharge added. Unfortunately, among the state’s journey restrictions have been carried out throughout that point interval.

“It’s a very time-limited flight. Now is when the bulk of that activity has to take place,” mentioned Daniels. “Chase is doing a fantastic job and we’re getting a lot of great data, but if it wasn’t for the COVID-19 virus we would have had more people in the field, so it has definitely scaled back what we’re able to do.”

The bee is thought to dwell solely in the Lake Wales Ridge area of Central Florida, “a globally recognized biodiversity hotspot and one of the nation’s fastest-disappearing ecosystems,” in accordance to a 2015 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report. The ridge is characterised at this time by patches of pine scrub among the many orange groves alongside U.S. Route 27, in accordance to the discharge.

The Florida Museum says the bee was first described in 2011. It had solely been recorded in 4 places at Lake Wales Ridge, prior to this 12 months’s rediscovery by Kimmel.

In 2019, Florida’s State Wildlife Action Plan listed the insect underneath the “Species of Greatest Conservation Need.”

Kimmel added that his goal over the following 12 months is to report the bee in as many places as doable to decide its vary and enhance the understanding of its biology.

“I was open to the possibility that we may not find the bee at all so that first moment when we spotted it in the field was really exciting,” he mentioned, in accordance to the discharge.