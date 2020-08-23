Researchers created eco-friendly, biodegradable flip flops made from algae

The group, which operates at the California Center for Algae Biotechnology, utilized chemistry and biology to turn algae into eco-friendly polymers that can be utilized to develop a large range of biodegradable items.

One of the very first items is a set of flip flops, which the researchers hope will accentuate prevalent plastic contamination on the planet’s water system.

As “the world’s most popular shoe,” plastic flip flops represent a considerable part of that contamination, Mike Burkart informed CNN.

“It has become obvious that the world has a major plastic problem polluting the planet, now more than ever,” stated Burkart, a biochemistry teacher at the university who assisted establish the shoes.

“We need to change our habits and take on the personal responsibility to use less plastic in our lives,” he stated. “But plastic is very useful material all around us, so we need to get to the point where when someone’s buying a product, they insist it’s biodegradable.” Flip flops that break down in 18 weeks The procedure of developing the flip flops starts with growing algae in ponds, then separating it from water to develop a thick paste. Next, the researchers draw out all the lipids, or fats, from the algae and run them through many chemical actions to break them down into smaller sized pieces utilized to make polymers. Lastly, the polymers are put into a shoe mold. After numerous efforts, the researchers effectively created a polyurethane foam that is 52% biocontent and 48% petroleum …

