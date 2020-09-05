Rescuers search Beirut rubble for third day, with nation transfixed By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters A volunteer digs through the rubble of structures which collapsed due to the surge at the port location, after indications of life were spotted, in Gemmayze, Beirut



2/4

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Rescue employees continued to dig through the rubble of a Beirut structure for a third day on Saturday, still intending to discover somebody alive more than a month after a huge port surge shattered Lebanon’s capital.

About 50 rescue employees and volunteers, consisting of an expert group from Chile, had yet to find anybody after sensing units on Thursday spotted indications of breathing and heat. But they stated they would continue while there was a little possibility of discovering a survivor, and had actually narrowed their search.

“Always in search operations like this, you can neither lose hope nor absolutely say there is hope,” George Abou Moussa, director of operations in Lebanon’s civil defence, informedReuters

The Aug. 4 blast eliminated about 190 individuals, hurt 6,000 more and ravaged entire communities. The authorities held events on Friday to mark a month given that the surge tore into a city currently reeling from a debilitating recession.

Rescue efforts controlled regional and social networks, as the Lebanese were transfixed, desperate for some great news.

The …