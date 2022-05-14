The body of Olga Sannikova was found in the Karkar River of Stepanakert today at 12:30 as a result of joint search operations carried out by the State Emergency Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Police and the National Security Service.

The operative group of the special unit of the State Emergency Response Service immediately left for the mentioned place to take necessary measures to remove Sanikova’s body from the river. After completing the works, the rescuers returned to the permanent location.

Note that O. Sanikova disappeared in the Karkar River on May 9. The report was received by the duty unit on May 10, after which the search and rescue operations began.

State Emergency Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan