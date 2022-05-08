On May 8, at 11:55 am, the Lori Regional Crisis Management Center received information that there was a body in the Pambak River near the village of Vahagnadzor. Rescuers are needed to bring him out.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.

Rescuers pulled A. out of the river To hand over the body of SJ (born in 1973) to the police officers.

RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS