On March 20, at 5:52 pm, the Syunik Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm that there were blocked cars in the beginning of Melik village.
A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.
The rescuers took out 29 cars from different sections of the Alagyaz-Melikgyugh highway and provided relevant assistance to 80 citizens.
***
On March 20, at 10:16 am, the Syunik Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm that the car was blocked in a snowdrift near the village of Verin Khotanan.
Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene, one fire brigade from the Aghvani first aid point.
As of 16:30, the rescuers took 1 bus, 2 trucks, 9 cars out of the blockade and provided relevant assistance to 43 citizens.
RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS
