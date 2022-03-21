From March 20 to 21, rescuers rescued 288 vehicles across the country and provided assistance to 620 citizens.

***

On March 20, at 10:07 am, the Syunik Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm that cars were blocked in the snow on the 16th km of the Goris-Sisian section of the M-2 highway.

Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene, two fire brigades from the first aid points of Shinuhayr and Shurnukh.

The rescuers took 125 cars out of the blockade and provided relevant assistance to 245 citizens.

***

On March 20, at 10:16 am, the Syunik Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm that the car was blocked in a snowdrift near the village of Verin Khotanan.

Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene, one fire brigade from the Aghvani first aid point.

As of 16:30, the rescuers took 1 bus, 2 trucks, 9 cars out of the blockade and provided relevant assistance to 43 citizens.

***

On March 20, at 5:52 pm, the Aragatsotn Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm that there were blocked cars in the beginning of Melik village.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.

The rescuers took out 29 cars from different sections of the Alagyaz-Melikgyugh highway and provided relevant assistance to 80 citizens.

MES: