On May 6, the Gegharkunik Regional Crisis Management Center received a call that two citizens from the coastal part of Vardenik-Zolakar villages had entered Lake Shana by boat և did not return ․ The help of rescuers is needed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that the operative group of the special water rescue detachment of the Emergency Situations Ministry and a motorboat left for the scene.

Search operations were carried out on the spot. Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the search was stopped.

On May 7, a fire brigade from the special water rescue brigade of the Emergency Situations Ministry and the operative group – a motorboat left for the scene to resume the search in Lake Sanaa.