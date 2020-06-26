Rescheduled Kentucky Derby will feature spectators in the grandstands

The rescheduled Kentucky Derby will allow a small number of spectators in the grandstands, officials revealed yesterday, but with fans ‘encouraged’ to wear face masks.

The Derby on average jams around 150,000 people in to the track for the usual opening race, the Triple Crown, where three-year-old thoroughbreds race against one another in three contests.

But the coronavirus pandemic forced postponement of the event from the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September and shuffled the Triple Crown order.

Churchill Downs consulted with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and state public health officials before imposing strict guidelines allowing a limited quantity of spectators for the Derby and the Kentucky Oaks race the day before.

In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, across the finish line first against Flavien Prat on Country House during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky

Exact spectator numbers have not yet been determined but the safety regulations they must follow include:

Seating and infield area capacity reductions to limit crowd density.

Limited facility access, including barn area restrictions to important personnel and calling off all guests and parties in the barn area.

Venue operations changes will limit person-to-person touchpoints with revised safety rules for fans and employees, including wearing masks constantly while at the track and social distancing whenever feasible.

‘Both employees and guests are asked to take an energetic role in following all guidelines,’ Downs President Kevin Flanery said.

Fans are seen at the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky

‘We must all do our part to ensure everybody has a safe and enjoyable experience.’

‘Our team is deeply committed to holding the absolute best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of who attend and participate in the Derby,’ that he added.

‘In a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, we now have established an extensive set of operating procedures, such as a multitude of preventative measures to be followed while fans are in attendance at our facility.

‘We are determined to help keep our clients, employees and communities as safe once we responsibly can.’