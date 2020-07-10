Requiem mass in memory of Karen Vardanyan to take place on July 12 – Panorama

The requiem mass in memory of CEO of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Karen Vardanyan will take place on July 12 at 17:30 at St. Sargis Church in Nor Nork 5 district of Yerevan. The funeral ceremony will likely be held from the identical place on July 13 at 13:00.

Karen Vardanyan was serving as UATE CEO since 2007. Vardanyan handed away on the age of 57.