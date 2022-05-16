Constitutionalist Gohar Meloyan published a message for the protesters and the police.

Meloyan stated that the pro-government media outlet had posted a cover-up threatening the fact that the property of citizens exercising their fundamental right to assembly could be confiscated, including damaged.

“Message to the demonstrator, to the police

Of course, such actions can not be within the law.



If you are a participant in a car race, you have the right:

Your constitutional right to freedom of assembly (in this case, in the form of a car race).

to travel at the minimum allowable speed.

In case of any intervention by the law enforcement bodies, to demand that they explain what violation you are committing.

Demand sufficient time from law enforcement to stop the alleged violation.

Try to be polite և videotape the attempts of law enforcement officials to intervene or have dialogues with the latter.

Request a call in case of apprehension.



At the same time, if you are a police officer, according to the Law on Police and the Law on Police Service:

No one has the right to force a police officer to perform other duties not assigned to him by law.

When receiving obviously illegal orders, instructions և from the managers (direct or direct) or other authorized officials, which are contrary to the law, the police officer must be guided only by the requirements of the law, informing the superior.

Police officers who have committed an intentional crime under an obviously illegal order or directive, as well as officials who give an illegal order or directive, are liable.

“Failure to comply with an obviously illegal order or rule excludes responsibility,” Meloyan said.

Let us remind you that the “Resistance” movement has been carrying out car races in Yerevan since early morning.



