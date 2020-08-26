Republicans Would Be Rioting If They Saw This Kind Of Convention From Democrats

CNN anchor Jake Tapper lambasted the Republican National Convention (RNC) for going against “norms and standards,” alleging they “would be rioting” if they saw this kind of display from the Democrats.

Tapper, in a segment with Wolf Blitzer preparing for day two of the RNC, predicted they were about to see “a night full of erosions of norms and standards.”

Two main points of contention – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech at the convention and a moment when President Trump pardoned Jon Ponder, a former bank robber turned activist.

“I cannot imagine the outcry if Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had spoke at the Democratic Convention in 2012,” Tapper whined. “Colin Powell in 2004 said he ‘obliged’ not to participate … and yet, Mike Pompeo is going to be doing exactly that.”

Powell actually spoke at this year’s DNC.

.@CNN‘s 4th cut-in of the night two the #RNC2020 had @JakeTapper bellyaching about “Secretary of state Mike Pompeo, destroying another norm by being a sitting secretary of state, speaking in a political convention from a foreign country.”

Meanwhile, CNN swooned for Obama’s speech pic.twitter.com/GiUkDvbt38 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 26, 2020

Tapper…