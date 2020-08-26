Republicans Weren’t Ready For My Dad’s Antiwar Views, But They Are Now Thanks To Trump 

After Sen Rand Paul’s speech at the Republican nationwide convention Tuesday night, which relied greatly on “America First” antiwar styles, he informed Fox News that Republicans were now more available to his dad Ron Paul’s diplomacy views thanks to the impact of President Trump.

Paul Discusses His Father’s Presidential Campaign

While talking about the 2008 governmental project of his dad, antiwar Republican Congressman Ron Paul,Sen Paul stated of the GOP a the time, “It was a novel idea to think that we shouldn’t always be at war.”

Rand Paul highlighting Donald Trump’s opposition to limitless wars. “President Trump is the first president in a generation to seek to end wars rather than start one.” Says of Biden “I fear he will support war again,” noting a few of the current wars Biden supported. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 26, 2020

Paul informed Fox News’ Sandra Smith, “People still after 9/11 thought we should be everywhere all the time.”

“But now that they see that it’s not so much about war,” Paul stated. “In Afghanistan, we’re spending $50 billion a year. We’re building roads for them and bridges and they get blown up again.”

“People see the futility in this, and I believe the celebration that wasn’t ready for my father in 2008, in fact is far more accepting …