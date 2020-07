Republicans welcome end of CHOP zone, say it comes ‘several deaths too late’

“Finally,” tweeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “Twenty-some days and several deaths too late. The rule of law must not fade in and out with the fashions of the radical left.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took to mocking the autonomous zone.

“Boy, nation-states seem to be lasting shorter & shorter,” that he said in one single tweet.

“Is it still the Summer of Love? #NowThatCHAZIsGone,” Cruz said in another.

Cruz’s “Summer of Love” tweet referenced a quote from Durkan throughout the early stages of the CHOP zone as she initially seemed tired of reclaiming the six-block area of her city that included a police precinct, which officers were forced to abandon, and several companies, which business-owners could not arrive at.

Durkan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee both were initially resistant to dismantling CHOP as President Trump mocked them on the web and offered the National Guard to clear the region upon their request.

“I spoke with @MayorJenny and her team about the situation on Capitol Hill,” Inslee said in a tweet on June 11. “Although unpermitted, and we should remember we are still in a pandemic, the area is largely peaceful. Peaceful protests are fundamentally American, and I am hopeful there will be a peaceful resolution.”

Durkan, answering Trump in one single tweet, said “Seattle is fine Don’t be so afraid of Democracy.”

Following that dustup among Trump, the mayor and the governor, there were five shootings and two deaths in CHOP, that was eventually cleared not by the National Guard, but by the Seattle Police Department.

“It’s sad that it took two deaths for the Seattle mayor to finally realize what we’ve known all along,” Rep Doug Collins, R-Ga., said. “WE NEED OUR POLICE!”

Republicans outside of Congress weighed in as well.

“The mayor’s job is to ensure public safety,” said Ari Fleischer, the former press secretary for the George W. Bush administration. “This should have been done three weeks ago.”

“It’s unfortunate that it took this long for the Mayor of Seattle to realize how big of a disaster this autonomous zone was,” Nathan Brand, the communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), added.

Shortly after the CHOP zone was disbanded on Wednesday, McConnell’s campaign released an advertisement narrated by the senator slamming Democrats, like Durkan, for allowing “mobs” to perform amok, destroying monuments to people like George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant, and overpowering parts of cities like Seattle.

“Now the mobs have come for our founders and our heroes. Washington. Jefferson. Lincoln,” McConnell says. “Governors and mayors stood down and watched criminals spray paint churches, topple statues and harass police. Seattle’s mayor lets gangs ban police from several square blocks. People have been killed.”

Durkan’s order on Wednesday, despite Best’s statement that CHOP was “lawless and brutal,” did praise individuals of CHOP, saying “much of the expression has been peaceful and created community solidarity for Black Lives Matter, including features such as a community garden, public art, and conversation corner…”