Republicans supporting Biden: View the list of prominent GOP members

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich
Kasich, who served for eight years as Ohio’s governor and was a candidate for the GOP nomination in 2016, has turned into a prominent voice of the party’s “Never Trump” movement. Among the Republicans featured at the Democratic convention, he was given the longest amount of speaking time, using the moment to call on fellow Republicans to vote for Biden.
“I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat,” he said on Monday. “They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don’t believe that because I know the measure of the man. It’s reasonable, faithful, respectful, and, you know, no one pushes Joe around.”
Former New Jersey Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman
Whitman served as New Jersey’s governor before being tapped by President George W. Bush in 2001 to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Speaking briefly during the convention on Monday, she said the election “isn’t about a Republican or Democrat. It’s about a person: a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track; a person who can work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done.”
“Donald Trump isn’t that person; Joe Biden is,” Whitman said.
Former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman
Whitman unsuccessfully ran for governor as a Republican in California in 2010, but backed Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid in 2016.
“I’m a longtime Republican and a…