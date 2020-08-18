Republicans supporting Biden: View the list of prominent GOP members

“I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat,” he said on Monday. “They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don’t believe that because I know the measure of the man. It’s reasonable, faithful, respectful, and, you know, no one pushes Joe around.”

Former New Jersey Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman

Whitman served as New Jersey’s governor before being tapped by President George W. Bush in 2001 to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Speaking briefly during the convention on Monday, she said the election “isn’t about a Republican or Democrat. It’s about a person: a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track; a person who can work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done.”

“Donald Trump isn’t that person; Joe Biden is,” Whitman said.

Former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman

“I’m a longtime Republican and a…