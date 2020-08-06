Republicans Should ‘Apologize’ To Obama For Outrageous Spending

GOP Senator Rand Paul states Republicans should say sorry to previous President Barack Obama “for complaining that he was spending and borrowing too much.”

“It’s funny that people say, ‘Well, Washington Republicans and Democrats never compromise and can’t get along.’ That’s actually the opposite of the truth,” Paul informed Fox News’ Neil Cavuto.

@RandPaul to Neil: Republicans and Democrats compromise every day of the year to invest cash we do not have pic.twitter.com/BgdQJedcnm — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) August 5, 2020

RELATED: With Jobs Coming Back, Do We Need Another Round Of Stimulus Checks?

Sen Paul: Obama ‘was a piker compared to their borrowing that they’ re doing now’

“Republicans and Democrats compromise every day of the year to spend money we don’t have,” Paul stated.

“So we were already running a trillion dollars short just with our normal budgetary expenses for the year,” Paul continued. “We included 3 trillion[with the CARES Act] Now they’re discussing another one to 2 trillion. We’re going to obtain $5 trillion in 5 months.”

Paul stated, “I keep in mind when conservatives grumbled about George W. Bush obtaining $5 trillion in 8 years … [Obama] was a piker compared to their loaning that they’re doing now.”

The …