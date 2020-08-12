Republicans rush to condemn Kamala Harris, but their message is all over the place

Kamala Harris is a pawn of Wall Street.

Kamala Harris is weak on criminal offense.

Kamala Harris was too aggressive as a district attorney.

Kamala Harris’ climb has the left in mutiny.

Kamala Harris is a puppet of the far left.

Pulling from a grab bag of suspicious allegations, President Donald Trump’s campaign and other leading GOP authorities and popular conservatives on social networks, like Donald Trump Jr., have actually pressed contrasting caricatures of Biden, Harris and the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, enhancing the look that Republicans are still broadly uncertain of what sort of messaging will stick to citizens ahead of November’s basic election.

The most constant thread has actually been the most familiar one: that Biden, and now Harris, is a front for socialists and anarchistic radicals pulling the strings of the DemocraticParty It’s been a difficult sell so far , provided Biden’s 40- year record of liberal-leaning centrism, but Trump has actually pressed it regularly over the previous couple of months. In a fundraising e-mail on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence invited Harris to the race with a comparable caution.

“From the very first day of this Administration, President Trump has set our Nation on a path to freedom and opportunity,” the e-mail read. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would …