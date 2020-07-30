Republicans openly challenge Trump’s tweet on delaying election

It was the most recent example of the President making incendiary remarks on Twitter– and putting Republicans in an uncomfortable area to handle the fallout.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Trump ally, informed CNN when inquired about the President’s call to postpone the election: “I don’t think that’s a particularly good idea.”

Majority WhipSen John Thune, a member of Republican management, informed CNN that there will be an election in November in spite of the President’s tweet.

“I think that’s probably a statement that gets some press attention, but I doubt it gets any serious traction,” Thune stated.

“I think we’ve had elections every November since about 1788, and I expect that will be the case again this year,” he stated. “No, we’re not going to delay the election,” RepublicanSen John Barrasso of Wyoming said in an interview on FoxBusiness “We’re going to have the election completed and voting completed by Election Day.” GOPRep Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tweeted , “Reminder: Election dates are set by Congress. And I will oppose any attempts to delay the #2020Election.” Earlier on Thursday, Trump tweeted, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” The President does not have the power to alter the date of theelection Election Day is set by congressional statute, and many professionals concur that it can not be altered without congressional approval. Despite the President’s absence of authority, his message supplies an opening– long feared by Democrats– that both he and his fans may contradict the outcomes of the governmental election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to Trump’s tweet with a tweet of her own estimating Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, that provides Congress the authority to “determine the Time of choosing the Electors, and the Day on which they shall give their Vote.” RepublicanSen Thom Tillis, who is dealing with a hard reelection fight in North Carolina, stated Thursday: “The election is going to happen in November period.” “The election is going to be held in November. Absentee ballots in North Carolina are strongly encouraged, as has the President encouraged them. The safe side to a mail-in vote, I hope we get it mostly… Because otherwise they’re gonna undermine the integrity of the election,” he stated. Texas RepublicanSen Ted Cruz stated, “Election fraud is a serious problem we need to stop it and fight it, but no the election should not be delayed.” GOPSen Marco Rubio of Florida stated of Trump’s tweet, “I wish he hadn’t said that, but it’s not going to change: We are going to have an election in November and people should have confidence in it.” GOPRep Dusty Johnson of South Dakota raised issues in a tweet that any hold-up would harm the authenticity of theelection . “Moving Election Day would seriously jeopardize the legitimacy of the election. Federal, state and local officials need to continue to work hard to ensure that Americans can vote safely, whether by voting early or on November 3,” he tweeted. Not every Hill Republican, consisting of members of management, has actually weighed in on the President’s call yet or pressed back on the President. “Not answering any questions,” statedSen Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican likewise dealing with citizens in a hard race, when inquired about Trump’s tweet.

CNN’s Lauren Fox, Ali Zaslav, Michael Warren and Kevin Liptak added to this report.





