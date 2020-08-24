Republicans Fire Back After Democrats Remove ‘Under God’ From Pledge of Allegiance At DNC

After 2 DNC conferences ommitted “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance, the Republicans at the RNC made certain to stress it in theirs.

“Under God” Removed At Two DNC Meetings

Last week at the DNC, 2 conferences– the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly and the LGBTQ caucus conference– intentionally ommitted the expression “under God” when reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Kicking off the @JoeBiden/@DNC Muslim Delegates & Allies Assembly, mediator skips “Under God” while reciting The Pledge of Allegiance pic.twitter.com/oCia4ybFUo — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) August 18, 2020

This was gotten quite rapidly by numerous conservatives and those on the right, as more examples of simply how extreme and anti-Christian the Democrats have actually ended up being over the last few years. In a tweet, the President stated that the Pledge without “under God” sounded “not only strange, but terrible,” arguing this is where the Democrats “are coming from!”

Two Democrat Caucus Meetings eliminated “UNDER GOD” from thePledge of Allegiance It sounded not just odd, however awful. That’s where they’re originating from! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

“That Could Not, Would Not, Ever Happen Here”

So, of course, the Republicans reacted to this by trolling the Democrats and their …