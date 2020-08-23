Republicans, Democrats trade blame for stalled U.S. coronavirus aid legislation By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Delivers Weekly Press Conference



By David Lawder and Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top Democrats and Republicans blamed each other for stalled talks on coronavirus aid legislation on Sunday, a day after the House of Representatives authorized $25 billion in brand-new funds for the U.S. Postal Service, an expense that Republicans stated dead.

The Democratic- led House passed the expense on Saturday in an unique session called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to avoid diminishing Postal Service financing and prepared service cuts from disrupting shipment of mail-in tallies for theNov 3 election.

But the vote stopped working to move a stalemate over the next stage of coronavirus aid becauseAug 6, when talks in between the White House and Democratic congressional leaders broke down over financing levels and welfare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated the Republican- managed chamber would “absolutely not pass” the postal expense.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday slammed the Democratic vote as “a largely messaging bill” and blamed Pelosi for stopping working to settle on wider legislation that consisted of additional welfare. He had, nevertheless, reached …