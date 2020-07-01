Republicans Are Telling Us They’re Going to Vote For Joe

Jill Biden, the wife of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, claims Republicans have already been approaching her on the campaign trail to express their support.

Mrs. Biden said the voters have allegedly expressed their admiration for his moderate platform.

“From what I’ve seen, a lot of Republicans are going to vote for Joe,” she said throughout an appearance on ‘The View’ Tuesday. “You know, they’ve been saying it. Maybe they’re not saying it publicly …”

“When I was out there on the trail, a lot of people came up to me and said ‘Jill, I’m a Republican, but I’m going to vote for your husband because he’s a moderate, and he’s a steady leader and we believe in Joe,’” she asserted.

Jill Biden: “From what I’ve seen, a lot of Republicans are going to vote for Joe.” “I think a lot of his supporters have become disillusioned.”🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pSB0TXFSUD — 🌻Destiny, RN, BSN🌻 (@Destiny3650) June 30, 2020

Really?

Mrs. Biden was responding to claims by President Trump, as relayed through co-host Meghan McCain, that there is overwhelming support for him in the Republican party, in addition to a ‘silent majority’ on the market who doesn’t admit to their support.

“The vast silent majority is alive and well!” Trump tweeted over the week-end. “We will win this Election big.”

“Nobody wants a Low IQ person in charge of our country,” the President added, “and Sleepy Joe is definitely a Low IQ person!”

According to the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls, Biden is leading Trump by more than 9 points nationally.

If 2016 showed us any such thing, there is without a doubt, a ‘silent majority’ that will not express their support for Trump in polling data. He trailed Hillary Clinton in national polls undoubtedly greater numbers just a fortnight from that election.

Critics contend that Biden’s frequent gaffes and confusing statements suggest he’s got dementia. Sixty-one percent (61%) of all voters believe it is essential for Biden to address the dementia issue publicly, with 41% who say it’s Very Important… https://t.co/nZIrwxgsmr pic.twitter.com/uGsB4drlz9 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 29, 2020

Republican Voters

Jill Biden’s comments have us wondering what type of Republican voter is expressing their support for the Democrat candidate.

Contrary to what she is saying, Biden has consistently been adopting extremist platforms espoused by radical socialists in his party.

He currently supports open borders, suggesting illegals are more American than actual Americans, wants to provide government medical care for aliens, has kissed the ring of AOC on environmental extremism, and supports taxpayer funding of abortions, which many in his party want legal up until birth.

So what Republicans view this man as a moderate?

As for his or her support – a new Rasmussen Reports poll indicates 66% of Republican voters think Biden is suffering from dementia. We would hope none of those individuals are going to vote for him.