Republicans and White House divided on stimulus proposal: ‘I’m not a no, I’m a hell no’

“Everyone has their own idea,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, as he emerged from a closed-door conference meeting.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, is pressing for Republicans to coalesce around a proposal that would serve as a starting point for negotiations with congressional Democrats, who already passed a $3 trillion measure in May. He told reporters Tuesday the proposal he is pushing “enjoys fairly significant support among Republican senators.” But he acknowledged, “not everyone.”

McConnell, in a floor speech early in the day, outlined key components anticipated to be in the GOP plan, including $105 billion for schools, a second round of targeted funding for the forgivable small business loan program, another round of direct payments and liability protections for businesses, hospitals, health care workers and schools. It’s a proposal a large part of the Republican conference is eager to get behind, but several key components remain under discussion with the White House.

The issues, which had been building for a better section of a day as Republican senators raised concerns, questions or outright opposition to key White House tenets, were laid bare in a closed-door lunch Tuesday attended by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“A lot of people had a lot to get off their chest,” one Republican senator told CNN. Several senators spoke up against the efficacy of the payroll tax, the senator said. Others railed against the over all path toward another significant spending package altogether.

Multiple Republicans, according to a person in the room, raised the issue of the tax cut being too expensive and taking a long time to implement at a time once the country is in need of a quick boost to the economy.

“Maybe three people raised it and they were all saying the same thing: maybe this isn’t necessary,” anyone said of GOP senators raising objections.

Meadows said that administration officials viewed the lunch as more of a listening session and described it as “more just, the senators talking and expressing frustrations with perhaps where things are.”

Republicans still plan to introduce their proposal this week, and McConnell made clear a sense of urgency remains with millions out of work and the virus still plaguing places.

“The American jobs market needs another shot of adrenaline,” McConnell said.

But as Republicans work through just what will end up in the GOP proposal, some senators are already lining up against whatever McConnell introduces.

“At lunch today I asked my Republican colleagues, ‘What in the hell are we doing?'” Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, recounted to CNN following the closed-door lunch. “We’ll see where this ends up, we still don’t know the details of this initial proposal, but, as it’s written right now, I’m not only a no, I’m a hell no.”

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, expressed similar sentiments when that he left the lunch early, underscoring the shift in dynamics among Republican senators since the initial $2.2 trillion package was passed unanimously in March.

The divisions between the White House and Republicans come at a time when rank-and-file members have seen the President’s polls dipping in key swing states and as the US has struggled to shake the grip of coronavirus as allies across the world have managed with far better outcomes. The negotiations also come as billions remain unspent in the last stimulus packages, a point that conservatives argue that another round must certanly be more targeted.

The divergent opinions between the White House and Senate Republicans have had the result of holding off negotiations that were anticipated to begin in earnest this week.

“We can’t negotiate on a vague concept. We need a specific bill.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat who met in a separate ending up in Mnuchin, Meadows and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “When can they get us that bill? Who knows.”

Mnuchin, citing the expiring enhanced unemployment funds, is pressing for an agreement by the conclusion of a few weeks.

“We’re going to try to get something done by the end of next week,” he told reporters in the Capitol. “That’s the time frame because we want to get something done before the unemployment insurance expires. This is a process.”

The roughly 75-minute meeting between White House negotiators and the Democratic leaders represented the first substantial talks between your two sides in months. But without a GOP proposal, Meadows acknowledged actual negotiations would need to wait.

“Obviously, the leader and the speaker are waiting for any guidance from Senate Republicans,” Meadows told reporter as that he left the meeting with Democrats, which that he characterized as “very good.”

One part of progress, in accordance with GOP senators, was on the funding for testing and tracing measures and other key public health agencies. The new funds, proposed by Senate Republicans, had become a central dispute following the White House proposed zeroing out state grants for testing and new funds for the usa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, as well as reducing money for the Pentagon’s virus efforts.

Meadows and Mnuchin, over the course of hrs and two days, met with the three Republican senators responsible on medical care and appropriations issues — Sens. Richard Shelby of Alabama, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Roy Blunt of Missouri — to test and iron out the differences.

Blunt said staff is working to obtain the administration negotiators more details about their specific requests and needs before a final agreement could be reached. He called the discussions with Mnuchin and Meadows “very frank,” but said things are “moving in the right direction.”

“Like everything here, nothing’s done until everything is done, but we’re getting close,” Blunt said.