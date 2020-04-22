Republican state leaders sue Wisconsin governor over stay-at-home order

Wisconsin state’s Republican leaders have sued the Democratic governor Tony Evers, challenging the stay-at-home order imposed in the state.

The lifting of restrictions has over the past few weeks seen Trump at loggerheads with his health experts, with him going as far as calling anti-social-distancing protesters “responsible people”.

The lawsuit asks for a temporary injunction on the state’s order which extends till May 26.

Recently, as a result of following the go-ahead to in-person voting in the state, at least 7 people have contracted the virus.

The controversial election included a Presidential primary and a supreme court seat, and a possible connection between the cases and the elections is currently being investigated by health authorities.

