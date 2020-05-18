Republican sorry for comparing Covid-19 curbs to Nazis persecution of Jews | Alaska

Antisemitic and Nazi-sympathizing feedback made by a Republican state consultant in Alaska, who likened Covid-19 security measures on the state capitol to the remedy of Jewish individuals in Nazi Germany, introduced widespread rebuke and, ultimately, an apology.

Alaska’s legislature is due to return on Monday and representatives had been informed by e-mail they’d be requested to endure screening as they entered the constructing. Those who’re screened can be given a sticker to present completion. Those who refuse is not going to be given a sticker.

In an emailed reply to the brand new measures that was obtained by the Alaska Landmine, Ben Carpenter, a Republican wrote: “If my sticker falls off, do I get a new one or do I get public shaming too? Are the stickers available as a yellow Star of David?”

The reply drew immediate rebuke from colleagues in the home.

“This is disgusting. Keep your Holocaust jokes to yourself,” replied Grier Hopkins, a Democrat.

Carpenter initially declined to apologize and in an interview with the Anchorage Daily News made remarks that appeared to present Nazi sympathies.

“Can you or I – can we even say it is totally out of the realm of possibility that Covid-19 patients will be rounded up and taken somewhere?” he mentioned.

“People want to say Hitler was a white supremacist. No. He was fearful of the Jewish nation, and that drove him into some unfathomable atrocities.”

On Sunday, dealing with a nationwide backlash, Carpenter apologized in an op-ed for a local paper.

“I take my responsibility as the voice of the people who elected me very seriously,” he wrote. “I also hold the Jewish people in the highest regard.

“I do not take myself so seriously that I cannot recognize that the words I wrote, and those attributed to me, do not adequately reflect the esteem I hold for either group of people. I hope to correct that error now.”