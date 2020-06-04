Republican senators shrug off Mattis’ criticism of Trump: ‘It’s his opinion’

The criticism, however, was met with a shrug of the shoulders by several senior Republicans on Thursday.

“It’s Gen. Mattis’ opinion, he’s free to express it,” Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told CNN. Asked again if he agreed with any of the criticism, Johnson said: “All I’m going to say about Gen. Mattis is I do respect him. He’s a great American. It’s his opinion to express it.”

Johnson also would not weigh in on what the Monday event occurred, contending “I still haven’t seen any footage of how the crowd was cleared out.”

Leaving the floor on Thursday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was silent when asked twice about Mattis’ criticism, time for his office and ignoring a reporter’s questions.

The reaction reflects how many top Republicans on Capitol Hill have calculated that their fortunes in the 2020 elections rest in large part on Trump’s performance at the polls — and a messy, internecine war with a President with an itchy Twitter finger would add up to a fruitless and damaging endeavor.

The lone senator to break ranks: Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who’s up for reelection in 2022, told CNN she agrees with the criticism and later told reporters she is “struggling” about whether to endorse Trump in 2020

Others either defended Trump or contended they did not want to get mixed up in dispute.

Asked concerning the direct repudiation of Trump’s leadership leveled by Mattis, Sen. Thom Tillis said: “They’ve got a little bit of a history on disagreements. So I’m not going to get between a squabble between a former secretary I have tremendous respect for and a president. That’s something for them to settle.”

Tillis, a North Carolina Republican who is up for re-election, also wouldn’t say whether he has any concerns with the way the Monday photo-op was handled, something which Mattis cited in his criticism.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Tillis said, citing reports of protesters throwing frozen water bottles, though most of the protesters were acting peacefully and were met with force by the authorities, according to multiple reports. “This is another example where this is a cauldron and we gotta figure out a way to lower the temperature.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, who also faces voters in the fall, said that while Mattis is “an American hero” and has “every right to criticize President Trump,” he added: “I think he’s missing a lot here.”

“It’s just politically fashionable to blame Trump for everything — and I’m not buying it,” Graham, a South Carolina Republican, told CNN about Mattis’ criticism. “And he jumped into politics — Gen. Mattis did. And I think he’s missing a lot about what’s going on in America politically.”

Graham, though, still questioned the requirement for Trump to hold the Monday photo-op in front of the church while supporting the Bible. The White House argued Trump was showing strength after a fire was set on the house the night before.

“I never understood,” Graham said about the Monday event. “Going over to visit church is fine. But waving the Bible — I don’t know what that was all about.”

Some Republicans said Mattis’ criticism was misplaced.

Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican up for reelection, said of Mattis: “By just blaming the President, he’s only looking at half the equation.”

Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said the criticism was “between the United States and his former secretary of defense.”

“I’m focused on real threats to freedom,” Young said, adding of Mattis: “If anyone can understand that, a fellow Marine can.” He didn’t react to a question about Mattis citing Trump as a threat to freedom.

Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who was simply critical of the Monday event after it occurred and then was singled out by Trump on Twitter, appeared to temper his criticism on Thursday, saying “the longer we go on, the more questions there are on how it started out.” Lankford said that it could have already been “reasonable” to make use of force if the protesters were being violent, citing statements produced by the US Park Police, specially since violence occurred the night time before.

“We don’t know yet,” Lankford said whenever asked when force towards protesters has been justified Monday evening. “So let’s get the facts out on it.”

Asked concerning the criticism coming from Mattis that will Trump will be purposefully splitting the country, Lankford said: “What’s interesting will be when I return 10 yrs, that was a similar criticism I used to be hearing about President [Barack] Obama at this time — that they have been saying having been dividing the nation.”

Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, likewise urged typically the President to be able to “ignore the criticism in politics” whenever asked about typically the Mattis feedback.

“I don’t know that him saying this is especially helpful to the various crises that we’re going through right now,” Kennedy advised reporters Thursday when mentioned the former protection secretary. “But if he feels the need to express himself he can.”

Even near Mattis allies were cautious about supporting his criticism.

Senate Armed Services Chairman James Inhofe stated Mattis “has been a hero of mine for a long time” and is “the greatest marine in the world.”

But typically the Oklahoma Republican added: “He’s never had the communication background to take the job that he initially had three years ago with the President. And so his communication is not as cautious as it should be in that job, and of course what he said was damaging.” Asked when he arranged with the criticism that Trump is trying to be able to purposefully separate the country, Inhofe said: “No.”

Even a few Trump authorities were careful.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the solitary Republican that voted to eliminate Trump coming from office more than abuse of power costs, praised the previous defense assistant “as a person of extraordinary integrity and sacrifice. He’s a patriot, who has sound judgment and capacity. I admire him a great deal.”

But when questioned if this individual agreed along with Mattis’ criticism, Romney strolled away.

This history has been up to date with extra developments Thursday.