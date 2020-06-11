Republican senators rebelled against Donald Trump late Wednesday by voting to tell the Army to rename bases named after Confederate generals within the next 36 months.

The Armed Services Committee, whose members include Trump ultra-loyalist Tom Cotton, voted nowadays for the move, Roll Call first reported.

The voice vote was on an amendment to the annual Pentagon policy bill – the Defense Authorization Act – which was submit by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat and former presidential candidate.

It came hours after Donald Trump tweeted furiously that he will ‘not even consider’ renaming Forts Bragg, Hood, Lee and others.

The move puts the Republican senators on a collision course with Trump, who White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested would veto any legislation which renamed the bases.

She claimed it had been an insult to those who had served abroad to rename bases which they left from.

The 10 bases are named for a group that features slave owners, officers who left the U.S. Army to participate the rebels, and a minumum of one general who ordered the execution of unarmed prisoners.

Vote: Elizabeth Warren pushed the go on to remove the Confederate generals’ names in the Armed Services Committee, whose Republican majority includes Trump ultra-loyalist Tom Cotton, a former soldier who suggested sending in troops with illegal orders to quell protests

‘These Monumental and incredibly Powerful Bases have become element of a Great American Heritage, and a brief history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,’ Trump tweeted. ‘The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars,’ the president continued.

‘Therefore, my Administration won’t even think about the renaming of those Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations,’ Trump said.

But afterwards Wednesday, the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is Republican-controlled, voted the contrary way.

Its Republican members include Tom Cotton, the Arkansas senator and former Army officer who caused outrage by demanding ‘sending in the troops’ with illegal ‘no quarter’ orders to quell protests.

But they also add a series of senators facing strong Democratic challenges, including Iowa’s Joni Ernst, Arizona’s Martha McSally, North Carolina’s Thom Tillis and Georgia’s David Perdue.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests which have taken place throughout the nation in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death have renewed discussions on the appropriateness of memorializing Confederate figures.

Currently 10 Army bases are named after Confederate leaders.

Southern states that joined the Confederacy throughout the Civil War-era did so in order to keep their status as slave states.

On Monday, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told Politico he was ‘open’ to renaming these 10 facilities.

Politico reported that Defense Secretary Mark Esper – who has been at odds with Trump over how to deal with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrations – also supported the discussion.

The Warren amendment, in accordance with CNN, would extend beyond renaming the 10 bases and would create an unbiased commission that will develop an intend to remove the name of Confederates from bases, installations, facilities, ships and planes.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened up her Wednesday briefing reading a statement from Trump that mirrored his tweets, which he had pushed out minutes before she took to the podium.

McEnany was asked if the president supported the Navy’s move to ban Confederate flags from flying at its bases and on ships.

She said she wasn’t clear on his position on that.

‘He does, when i noted towards the top of the briefing, fervently stand against the renaming of our forts,’ McEnany answered.

McEnany said that the ‘great American fortresses’ were crucial because they respresented the last places war dead spent amount of time in the U.S. before fighting in battles in ‘Europe and Afghanistan and Iraq.’

‘And to suggest that these forts are somehow inherently racist and their names need to be changed is a complete disrespect to the gents and ladies,’ she argued. ‘For the last little American land that they saw before they went overseas and lost their lives were these forts.’

McEnany was also asked if the president would veto a bill from Congress that changed the name of a base frmo a Confederate general to a Union general, the side that won the Civil War, and represents the modern-day United States.

‘The president will never be signing legislation that will be renaming American forts,’ she said.

A reporter then pointed to an op-ed writtten by Gen. David Petraeus, who had argued that bases must not be named after people who struggled the United States.

Petraeus also pointed out that lots of the Confederates honored, like Gen. Braxton Bragg, were notoriously bad at their jobs.

‘Fort Bragg is famous for the heroes within it,’ McEnany responded.

The president has long sided with the ‘heritage’ argument to keep Confederate monuments and memorials erected.

This is how he got in warm water in August 2017, standing for demonstrators – composed of neo-Nazis, KKK members along with other white supremacists – in Charlottesville, Virginia, who wanted the city’s Robert E. Lee statue to remain.

‘You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had individuals who were very fine people, on both sides,’ Trump told reporters referencing, first, the Unite To Right protesters, and then the counter-protesters who came out.

One of the counter-protesters, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, have been moved down on the streets of Charlottesville by a neo-Nazi, who’s now serving a life-long prison term.

‘You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, an extremely, very important statue,’ Trump said of the Lee monument.

The president then compared Lee to George Washington, the country’s first president who light emitting diode the Revolutionary War troops – but who was also a slave-owner.

Ft. Hood Military Base in Fort Hood, Texas, headquarters of III Corps. Named on opening in 1942 for General John Bell Hood

Kayleigh McEnany even brought up Joe Biden, who got in political trouble last June for boasting that he’d been able to work well with segregationists whilst in the U.S. Senate

Racist past of Confederate generals with bases named after them including Leonidas Polk who owned 400 slaves, KKK leader John Brown Gordon and Henry Benning who feared a ‘land in possession of the blacks’

Henry L. Benning (pictured) owned at least 89 slaves on his 3,000 acres of land

HENRY L. BENNING – FORT BENNING, ALABAMA-GEORGIA BORDER

The home of the United States Army Infantry School, Fort Benning was named in 1917 for plantation owner and Confederate general Henry L. Benning.

Benning was a Georgia lawyer who became an outspoken defender of slavery and advocate for secession in the lead-up to the Civil War.

His father owned more than 100 slaves, and tax records from 1863 show he owned at the very least 89 slaves himself along side more than 3,000 acres of land.

These investments gave him an overall total wealth greater than $150,000, and one historian has described him as ‘devoted to slavery’.

In early 1861 that he took his secessionist campaign to Virginia, where that he complained to the legislature that the abolition of slavery would lead to ‘black governors, black legislatures, black juries, black everything. Is it to be supposed that the white race will are a symbol of that?’

Fort Benning, Alabama/Georgia ‘Home of the Infantry.’ Named in 1917 for plantation owner Henry L. Benning, who argued for secession from 1849, and railed against ‘black governors, black legislatures, black juries, black everything’

He also predicted that ‘the land will be left in the possession of the blacks, and then it’ll go back to a wilderness and be another Africa or Saint Domingo’.

Imagining some sort of in which former slave Frederick Douglass became President, Benning said: ‘I say give me pestilence and famine sooner than that.’

Benning also made explicit that Georgia was fighting for slavery, saying secession had come from ‘a deep conviction that a separation from the North was the only thing that may prevent the abolition of her slavery’.

During the Civil War he became a colonel in the Georgia militia and was promoted to brigadier general in 1863, fighting in the Battle of Gettysburg later that year. He died in 1875.

Braxton Bragg (pictured) bought a plantation in Louisiana which came with 105 slaves

BRAXTON BRAGG – FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA

Fort Bragg hosts more than 50,000 troops and hosts the Army’s Special Operations Command. It was named after Confederate general Braxton Bragg in 1918.

Born in North Carolina, Bragg moved to Louisiana in 1856 where that he and his wife bought a sugar plantation for $152,000 – which came with 105 slaves.

The Army says the base is termed for Bragg’s actions throughout the Mexican-American War in the 1840s, but Bragg was also a Southern general described as ‘the most hated man of the Confederacy’.

Although that he was skeptical about secession, he defended the South’s to do so and seized a Union arsenal in Baton Rouge in January 1861.

Fort Bragg is named after Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, who was known for being notoriously bad at his job. In yesteryear, Gen. David Petraeus had argued that the 10 installments named after Confederate officers ought to be renamed given that they fought against the U.S.

Beginning the war as a major-general in Louisiana, he rose to become a general and commander of the Confederate Army of Mississippi.

However, he preded over a number of Confederate defeats and was disliked by his subordinates because of his bad temper and combative personality.

One officer called him him ‘self-willed, arrogant and dictatorial,’ while still another soldier labelled him ‘obstinate, haughty and authoritative’.

Historians have said that Bragg ‘did as much as any Confederate general to lose the war’ as a result of his string of military losses.

Bragg resigned as a commander in 1863 but continued to serve as a military adviser to Jefferson Davis and remained in the Confederate cabinet until its defeat.

John Brown Gordon (pictured) owned a 14-year-old girl as a slave

JOHN BROWN GORDON – FORT GORDON, GEORGIA

Fort Gordon, established throughout World War II, was named for Confederate lieutenant-general John Brown Gordon.

Gordon supported secession and owned slaves as a man, buying coal mining operations in Georgia and Tennessee.

In 1860, the census showed him owning one 14-year-old girl as a slave, while his father owned four slaves.

When war broke out, he came ultimately back home to Alabama and became a colonel – impressing Robert E. Lee by promising to hold his ground ‘until the sun goes down’.

Later promoted to brigadier-general, he light emitting diode a brigade of Georgia regiments throughout the Gettysburg campaign in 1863.

Although he light emitting diode a failed assault on Fort Stedman in the ultimate months of the war, Gordon has been called ‘one of the very successful commanders’ in Lee’s army.

After the war that he entered politics, becoming both a US Senator from Georgia and the Governor of exactly the same state.

He was also rumored to be a Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan, and one historian said it had been ‘almost certain’ that he was head of the KKK’s Georgia branch.

Gordon also served as commander-in-chief of the United Confederate Veterans. He lived until 1904.

Leonidas Polk (pictured) is thought to experienced as many as 400 slaves on plantations

LEONIDAS POLK – FORT POLK, LOUISIANA

This base was named after Leonidas Polk, who was simply both a bishop in the Episcopal Church and a major-general in the Confederate Army.

Polk, a cousin of 11th US President James Polk, is considered to have had as much as 400 slaves on sugar plantations in Tennessee.

His family owned a lot more than 100,000 acres of land and he initially went to West Point, but diverted to religious life and became Bishop of Louisiana in 1841.

Although he’d no military experience, he’d trained with Jefferson Davis at West Point and used this connection to turn into a major-general in the Confederate army.

Polk also supported the secession of the Southern states by withdrawing their own ecclesiastical diocese from the national church.

Known as the ‘Fighting Bishop’, that he blundered in early stages by ordering troops in to neutral Kentucky – prompting the border state to ask for Northern help.

He later clashed with the above-mentioned Braxton Bragg, who accused him of disobeying orders during the Battle of Chickamauga in 1863.

Polk was killed in action in 1864 while fighting at Pine Mountain, Georgia.

Robert E. Lee (pictured) inherited slaves from his father-in-law in 1857

ROBERT E. LEE – FORT LEE, VIRGINIA

Fort Lee, 25 miles south of Richmond, is termed after Confederate general-in-chief Robert E. Lee.

Lee fought in the Mexican-American War and spent 36 months as a superintendent at West Point, training a few of the men who does later serve under him.

He owned slaves from age 22, when he inherited several groups of black people after the death of his mother Ann Lee.

In 1857, his father-in-law left him 189 slaves who done the estates of Arlington, White House, and Romancoke.

The will so long as the slaves should be freed after five years, but Lee tried multiple times to resist this and keep the slaves under his control.

Although that he was ‘not a pro-slavery ideologue’ in accordance with one historian, Lee was known to use ‘violence typical of the institution of slavery’ plus some slaves tried to escape his discipline. Some were recaptured and beaten on Lee’s orders.

He did perhaps not finally free the slaves until three days before Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation would have done so anyway.

Lincoln had offered Lee the command of Union forces in 1861, but Lee defected alternatively and became a general in the Confederate army.

Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia did battle with Grant’s federal troops in some of the defining battles of the war, which ended with Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House in 1865. Lee died in 1870.

P.G.T. Beauregard (pictured) grew up in a slave-owning household in Louisiana

P.G.T. BEAUREGARD – CAMP BEAUREGARD, LOUISIANA

A National Guard training facility, this base was named Camp Stafford but renamed after Confederate general P.G.T. Beauregard in 1917.

Beauregard was a U.S. Army officer who served in the Mexican-American War in the 1840s, but defected to guide the Confederacy when Louisiana seceded in 1861.

Born on a sugar plantation outside New Orleans, Beauregard had grown up in a slave-owning household and later rented slaves for himself whilst in the military.

Commissioned as a Confederate brigadier-general in 1861, Beauregard commanded the defenses of Charleston throughout the bombardment of Fort Sumter which marked the start of the Civil War.

Beauregard commanded Southern troops through the entire war, including at the 1862 Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee and throughout the defense of Petersburg in 1864.

But by 1865 that he was on the list of generals who persuaded Confederate president Jefferson Davis to surrender and end the war.

After the war that he wrote that ‘in seventy-five years the colored race [would] disappear from America along with the Indians and the buffalo’, even though for tactical reasons that he advised his fellow white Southerners to simply accept black voting rights.

In later life that he became wealthy in their own right by promoting the Louisiana Lottery. He died in 1893.

Ambrose Powell Hill (pictured) quit the united states Army to participate the Confederacy

AMBROSE POWELL HILL – FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA

A US Army training center in Virginia, this base was established throughout World War II and named after Confederate general Ambrose Powell Hill.

Hill was not a slave owner, but quit the US Army in 1861 to join the 13th Virginia Infantry at the outbreak of the Civil War.

He rose through the ranks from colonel to brigadier-general, then major-general and finally lieutenant-general after the Battle of Chancellorsville in 1863.

However, he was criticized for his ‘less than stellar’ performance on the first two days of the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863.

Hill reputedly said that he didn’t want to survive the fall of the Confederacy – and indeed that he did not, even though he only missed Lee’s surrender only by a day or two. Hill was killed for action in April 1865, shot by a Union soldier throughout a battle in Petersburg, Virginia.

John Bell Hood (pictured) was from the neutral state but thought we would fight for the South

JOHN BELL HOOD – FORT HOOD, TEXAS

Fort Hood is the Army’s ‘premier installation to train and deploy heavy forces’, and is named after Confederate general John Bell Hood.

Hood was from Kentucky, which declared itself neutral in the war, and had previously served in america Cavalry after graduating from West Point, where that he met Lee.

The Hood family owned seven slaves in the 1830 census and had 11 slaves by 1840, and Hood himself had a king’s ransom of not exactly $10,000 by the finish of his life.

In 1861, he thought we would fight for the South in the Civil War and have been promoted to brigadier-general by 1862.

On one occasion that he gave orders to procure thousands of slaves – demanding the ‘services of 4,000 negroes’ for his army.

By 1864 that he was leading Confederate forces in defense of Atlanta, but failed to stop Sherman advancing through Georgia with his Union troops.

After the war he wrote a memoir called Advance and Retreat referred to as the ‘bitter attempt of a soldier to rebut history’s judgment of himself’. He died in 1879.

George Pickett (pictured) originated in a family which owned lots of slaves

GEORGE PICKETT – FORT PICKETT, VIRGINIA

This National Guard facility is named after George Pickett, the Confederate general responsible for Pickett’s Charge at the Battle of Gettysburg.

His Virginia family owned 42 slaves in 1830 and 23 slaves in 1850, when his father was recorded as having an abundance of $50,000.

Pickett graduated from West Point in 1846 – although that he came last in his class – but defected to the Confederacy at the outbreak of war in 1861.

His charge at Gettysburg proved a disaster when he lost more than half of his command to death, injury or capture.

In 1864, he signed off the execution of 22 Union soldiers from North Carolina after they were captured at New Bern.

However, he escaped justice from the military tribunal after Ulysses Grant – a former West Point classmate – intervened to guard him.

He was also saved by President Andrew Johnson’s 1866 proclamation that the rebellion was over, allowing him to come back from exile in Canada. He died in 1875.

Edmund Rucker (pictured) served under Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest

EDMUND RUCKER – FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA

Home to the Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Fort Rucker was originally named Ozark Triangular Division Camp but was later renamed after Confederate general Edmund Rucker.

Rucker served under General Nathan Bedford Forrest throughout the Civil War and was appointed being an honorary general himself.

Rucker was in Forrest’s cavalry throughout the Fort Pillow Massacre in 1864 when hundreds of African-American troops were killed by Confederate forces.

After the war he became an industrialist in Alabama, working as president of a railroad firm and director of an iron and steel company. He lived until 1924.