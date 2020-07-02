Republican senators debate replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday while House Dems seek to maneuver forward with reparations bill providing restitution for slavery
- A bipartisan bill proposes making Juneteenth a federal visit to the US
- But Republicans are debating whether or not it will replace Columbus Day
- Senator Ron Johnson suggested the theory as a ‘counterproposal that will not put us further in debt’
- Federal holidays cost about $600million in paid time off for federal employees
- Senator John Cornyn, who sponsored the bill, said scrapping Columbus Day could be ‘problematic’
Republican senators are debating whether to replace Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday, included in an amendment to the bipartisan bill introduced the other day.
Senator John Cornyn of Texas proposed legislation last month that would officially recognize Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the usa, as a national holiday.
The bill is expected to pass in a unanimous decision, however it has been met with some resistance from fellow Republicans who say creating still another federal holiday could be very costly.
Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin announced an amendment on Wednesday trying to scrap Columbus Day as a ‘counterproposal that will not put us further indebted.’
Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who’s sponsoring the bill, opposed scrapping Columbus Day as a swap for Juneteenth on Wednesday
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 that the last slaves in Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation couple of years earlier. Crowds are seen celebrating the date in New York City last year
‘We support celebrating emancipation with a federal holiday, but believe we ought to eliminate an ongoing holiday in exchange,’ Johnson said in a statement.
While Columbus Day has become notably of a controversial holiday due to concerns that it honors the person who enslaved and killed Native Americans, Johnson’s suggestion comes from a purely fiscally conservative point of view.
The senator said he proposed scrapping the holiday ‘because it’s essentially the most lightly celebrated and less disruptive to anybody’s schedule’.
He noted that federal holidays cost about $600million in paid time off for government employees, according to The Hill.
The move was supported by fellow Republican James Lankford of Oklahoma who said it would just take the economic effects of adding a new holiday into account.
‘Juneteenth is a day in our history that redefined the meaning of freedom and equality in America… We should celebrate these strides on the federal level while remaining cognizant of the impact the existing 10 federal holidays have on federal services and local businesses,’ he said in a statement.
The proposal drew some push back from Cornyn who said eliminating Columbus Day could be ‘problematic’ as some communities commemorate the holiday annually.
Cornyn, who sponsored the bill, said doing this ‘dilutes the message we’re trying to send, which is certainly one of being respectful and honoring and remembering our history,’ that he told The Hill.
The bill comes amid a nationwide reckoning over racism in America, that was sparked by the death of George Floyd in May.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (pictured on Capitol Hill on June 25) met on Wednesday to discuss next steps on a reparations bill
House Democrats have since begun discussing plans for a reparations bill that will examine racial inequality in America and propose solutions through policy changes.
The H.R. 40 bill has been sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas who hopes to bring it to a floor for a vote by the end of the year.
‘We are in possession of an opportunity, through H.R. 40, to truly have the highest amount of discussion about systemic racism and race. And we’re able to do it in a fashion that is bringing people together, that acknowledges that Black lives matter, and acknowledges that there must be a response,’ she told The Hill on Tuesday.
The legislation doesn’t propose compensation for those afflicted with the country’s history of slavery but rather will allow Congress to form a commission that can help review problems of racial disparity in the usa.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus met on Wednesday to discuss next steps.
WHAT IS JUNETEENTH?
Juneteenth, an annual U.S. holiday on June 19, has brought on greater significance in 2010 following nationwide protests over police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other African Americans.
WHAT IS JUNETEENTH? Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and 19th, also is referred to as Emancipation Day. It commemorates the day in 1865, following the Confederate states surrendered to finish the Civil War, each time a Union general arrived in Texas to inform the final group of enslaved African Americans of their freedom under President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. In 1980, Texas officially declared it a vacation. It is currently recognized in 46 other states and the District of Columbia. Although partly a celebration, the day can be observed solemnly to honor those who suffered during slavery in the United States with the arrival of the first enslaved Africans over 400 years back.
WHAT IS SIGNIFICANT THIS YEAR? This year Juneteenth coincides with global protests against racial injustice sparked by the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody. It also accompanies the coronavirus outbreak, which has disproportionately affected communities of color. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump, who had been already under fire for his response to both crises, drew further criticism for scheduling a Friday re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He has since moved it to Saturday. Tulsa is definitely an important and especially painful and sensitive site the place where a white mob massacred African-American residents in 1921. Community organizations nationwide will devote the day to discussions on policing and civil rights ahead of the November election.
HOW ARE PEOPLE MARKING THE DAY? People will mark the 155th anniversary in the united states with festive meals and gatherings. While many cities have canceled this year’s annual parades because of the pandemic, other groups have plumped for virtual conferences or smaller events. In Washington, groups plan marches, protests and rallies. Amid the wave of racial justice protests, some U.S. companies have devoted to a change of policies, including recognition of the holiday. Among the companies which have announced they are going to recognize Juneteenth as a paid company holiday will be the National Football League, THe New York Times, Twitter and Square.
