Republican senators debate replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth

Republican senators are debating whether to replace Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday, included in an amendment to the bipartisan bill introduced the other day.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas proposed legislation last month that would officially recognize Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the usa, as a national holiday.

The bill is expected to pass in a unanimous decision, however it has been met with some resistance from fellow Republicans who say creating still another federal holiday could be very costly.

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin announced an amendment on Wednesday trying to scrap Columbus Day as a ‘counterproposal that will not put us further indebted.’

Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who’s sponsoring the bill, opposed scrapping Columbus Day as a swap for Juneteenth on Wednesday

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 that the last slaves in Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation couple of years earlier. Crowds are seen celebrating the date in New York City last year

‘We support celebrating emancipation with a federal holiday, but believe we ought to eliminate an ongoing holiday in exchange,’ Johnson said in a statement.

While Columbus Day has become notably of a controversial holiday due to concerns that it honors the person who enslaved and killed Native Americans, Johnson’s suggestion comes from a purely fiscally conservative point of view.

The senator said he proposed scrapping the holiday ‘because it’s essentially the most lightly celebrated and less disruptive to anybody’s schedule’.

He noted that federal holidays cost about $600million in paid time off for government employees, according to The Hill.

The move was supported by fellow Republican James Lankford of Oklahoma who said it would just take the economic effects of adding a new holiday into account.

While Columbus Day has become notably of a controversial holiday due to concerns that it honors the person who enslaved and killed Native Americans, Johnson’s suggestion comes from a purely fiscal standpoint.

Senator Ron Johnson proposed scrapping the holiday ‘because it’s essentially the most lightly celebrated and less disruptive to anybody’s schedule’

‘Juneteenth is a day in our history that redefined the meaning of freedom and equality in America… We should celebrate these strides on the federal level while remaining cognizant of the impact the existing 10 federal holidays have on federal services and local businesses,’ he said in a statement.

The proposal drew some push back from Cornyn who said eliminating Columbus Day could be ‘problematic’ as some communities commemorate the holiday annually.

Cornyn, who sponsored the bill, said doing this ‘dilutes the message we’re trying to send, which is certainly one of being respectful and honoring and remembering our history,’ that he told The Hill.

The bill comes amid a nationwide reckoning over racism in America, that was sparked by the death of George Floyd in May.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (pictured on Capitol Hill on June 25) met on Wednesday to discuss next steps on a reparations bill

House Democrats have since begun discussing plans for a reparations bill that will examine racial inequality in America and propose solutions through policy changes.

The H.R. 40 bill has been sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas who hopes to bring it to a floor for a vote by the end of the year.

‘We are in possession of an opportunity, through H.R. 40, to truly have the highest amount of discussion about systemic racism and race. And we’re able to do it in a fashion that is bringing people together, that acknowledges that Black lives matter, and acknowledges that there must be a response,’ she told The Hill on Tuesday.

The legislation doesn’t propose compensation for those afflicted with the country’s history of slavery but rather will allow Congress to form a commission that can help review problems of racial disparity in the usa.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus met on Wednesday to discuss next steps.