Republican senators back plan to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations By Reuters

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Several Republican senators on Sunday backed a plan by China’s By teDance to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok after President Donald Trump stated on Friday he had actually chosen to prohibit the popular short-video app.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, stated on Twitter that a divestment “and purchase by U.S. company is win-win.”

Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican who chairs the Commerce Committee, echoed Cornyn however included that “tight security measures need to be part of any deal in order to protect consumer data and ensure no foreign access.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin informed ABC on Sunday that the Committee on Foreign Investment on the United States “agrees that TikTok cannot stay in the current format because it risks sending back information on 100 million Americans.”

Mnuchin stated he and U.S. congressional leaders “all agree there has to be a change.” He included that Trump might “either force a sale or the president can block the app using (International Emergency Economic Powers Ac).”

U.S. authorities have actually stated TikTok under its Chinese moms and dad presents a nationwide danger since of the individual …