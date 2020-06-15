Republican Senator Tim Scott Explains The 3 Police Reforms America Needs

On Sunday, Republican Tim Scott came out on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” in which the South Carolina senator discussed that there are about three major authorities reforms he’d like to observe that he thinks Congress could reach bipartisan agreement about.

Sen. Tim Scott Lays Out Three Major Police Reforms He Believes the Country Needs

“Well, there are three major parts of it: we have to have all the information. Today, only 40 percent of law enforcement departments are actually providing information to the DOJ,” Scott told host Margaret Brennan. “We need 100 percent as related to serious bodily injury and death.”

“When the officer uses force, we need to have all the information,” Scott said. “I’ve been working on this, Margaret, for five years.”

RELATED: Tim Scott: Biden’s Comments On Black Community ‘Most Arrogant, Condescending’ He’s Heard

“A second thing we have to do is look at training and tactics,” he continuing. “If we do that, we can certainly deescalate the situation and make sure that the officer and the suspect go home.”

For part about three, Scott mentioned, “And the third part of it is officer misconduct. If we can drill into officer misconduct, we do it on the local level, House has been talking about doing it on the state level, the president’s executive order talks about doing it on a national level.”

NEWS: On law enforcement organization reporting, @SenatorTimScott tells @margbrennan “we need a hundred percent as it relates to serious bodily injury and death,” in addition to says their Senate gauge would tackle the issue What more should be inside the bill? Watch → pic.twitter.com/tL2JNLN6ET — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 14, 2020

Sen. Scott about ‘Qualified Immunity’

Brennan also requested Scott just what he regarded ending “qualified immunity,” which shields police officers coming from civil matches, an idea Democrats have pressed for.

“Well, there are two ways that you can deal with that,” Scott responded. “From the particular Republican point of view – plus the president delivered the sign that experienced immunity is misaligned the stand. They observe that as a killer pill great – we could actually use a decertification of [the] officer, apart from the law observance unions point out that’s a new poison capsule.”

“We’re going to have to find a path that helps us reduce misconduct within the officers but, at the same time we know any poison pill in legislation means we get nothing done,” Scott said. “That sends a wrong signal, perhaps the worst signal, right now in America.”

Scott extra, “I think we’re going to have legislation that can be negotiated that gets us to the place where something becomes law that actually makes a difference. That’s got to be the goal.”

.@SenatorTimScott tells @margbrennan ending experienced immunity — which glasses police coming from being kept liable for constitutional violations — is a “poison pill” opposed simply by police assemblages — in a police change bills Congress might think about pic.twitter.com/v7XeqGu95x — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 14, 2020

RELATED: Senator Tim Scott: Trump Said Something That Gave Me Hope about Race Relations

After the particular clip that has been posted on Twitter was reduce short, “Face the Nation” shared a complete transcript regarding Scott’s remarks, including their thoughts concerning potential bipartisanship on authorities reform concerns.