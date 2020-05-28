Republican Seeking To Beat AOC Drops Out And Blames Cuomo For Hurting Campaign

One of the Republican candidates looking for the nomination to run in opposition to Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lately dropped out of her main race and blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “draconian” lockdown orders for hurting her marketing campaign.

Murray: ‘The governor’s selective government orders have actually put a wrench into my marketing campaign’

Scherie Murray advised “Fox & Friends First” on Thursday, “It’s unfortunate, but what we’ve learned is the governor’s selective executive orders have really put a wrench into my campaign.”

“He had the choice to change the election in ways for which it could have been a more democratic process, but instead he chose to leave portions of the designating nominating petition process open to challenges and unfortunately I succumbed to challenges from my opponent and the local establishment,” Murray mentioned.

Murray additionally cited Cuomo’s nursing house coverage, which is not used, however that critics blame for hundreds of coronavirus deaths.

Cuomo’s workplace has mentioned the unique nursing house coverage was in keeping with a March 13 directive from the Trump Administration’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that have been distributed to all states concerning diminish infections in nursing houses. The steerage says “nursing homes should admit any individuals that they would normally admit to their facility, including individuals from hospitals where a case of COVID-19 was/is present.”

New York’s nursing house coronavirus demise depend was at 5,601 final week, a rise of 203 over six days.

Murray mentioned, “The governor’s draconian, heavy-handed, ill-advised executive orders not only killed our most vulnerable population, but it also killed our opportunity to ballot and it really infringed upon my First Amendment rights.”

How Were Other Candidates Able to Navigate These Obstacles?

Fox News host Todd Piro famous that “critics would say other candidates were able to deal with those executive orders and remain on the ballot” and questioned how she would reply to these observations.

“To add insult to injury we sourced a vendor who we tasked in good faith to collect qualifying petition signatures and according to the overarching entity, the New York City Board of Elections, unfortunately that vendor violated New York state election laws so it was a double whammy for the campaign with the governor’s executive order,” Murray mentioned.

“Had he not selectively changed portions of that petition process perhaps we could have prevailed,” she mentioned, including that “it’s a tough pill to swallow.”

June 23 is New York’s main election.