Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez warns of Trump's post-January 6 strategy
In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Republican Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez warns that former President Donald Trump is evaluating who stood in his way in overturning the 2020 election and is working to replace them with people who will do as he says.

