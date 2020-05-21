Republican QAnon conspiracy promoter picked to run for US Senate | US news

Oregon Republicans have nominated a high-profile backer of the QAnon conspiracy idea as their candidate for a US Senate seat.

Jo Rae Perkins, who defeated three different candidates in a main contest to be the Republican candidate, stated in a now-deleted video after her victory: “I stand with President Trump. I stand with Q and the team. Thank you Anons, and thank you patriots. And together, we can save our republic.”

The QAnon idea has been embraced by a few of the president’s supporters and facilities on an alleged authorities agent named “Q”, whose prime safety clearance has supplied perception right into a deep-state conspiracy involving everybody from Hillary Clinton to particular counsel Robert Mueller.

It additionally posits that Donald Trump is main a behind-the-scenes struggle in opposition to highly effective forces defending satanic paedophile rings, and that Q leaves clues for followers to decipher on web boards.

The FBI has warned that the QAnon idea may very well be a motivator for “domestic extremists” to perform violence within the US.

In one other assertion launched final night time, Perkins tried to downplay her earlier help for the conspiracy idea. “To be very clear, I do not believe everything from QAnon and would never describe myself as a follower, but I also do not believe in infringing upon any outlet’s right to discuss news or topics,” she stated.

“My slogan, For One Oregon, has nothing to do with conspiracy theories or media bias, but rather, has long been my commitment to being a civil servant for all of Oregon.”

But Perkins is unlikely to win the November election. The seat has been rated as safely Democratic by Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball on the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, and incumbent Democratic senator Jeff Merkley gained his final race in 2014 by 19 factors.