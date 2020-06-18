Republican operatives launch new group supporting Biden

The group, called “Right Side PAC,” will give attention to targeting voters in battleground states like Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and an alum of the George W. Bush administration, said. The group will focus on data, targeting and turnout, and does not have plans to run tv or radio ads.

Borges said the group will work to show out “that group of Republicans who feels that Donald Trump is an existential threat to the country and this party.”

“We’re going to make people feel comfortable with the correction option — pulling the lever for Joe Biden this year,” that he said.