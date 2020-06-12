Republican National Convention: Where, when and how it works

In August, Republicans from around the country will gather at the Republican National Convention to vote for his or her preferential presidential candidate.

Though the place of the convention is up in the air, the selection of the party’s presidential candidate will go on as normal.

The party’s national convention is an event in which delegates from around the world vote for his or her preferred presidential candidate, official party business is done and where the party determines its platform heading into the next election.





An incumbent president hasn’t been replaced at a convention, and the Republican convention prior to the 2020 US election will soon be no different.

In February, the Republican National Committee voted that it would throw its full weight behind the re-election of President Donald Trump. As an effect, several states outright cancelled their primaries.

What actually happens at the convention?

Party national conventions are something of a chimera, part political rally, part working session, part election. During business hours, party members meet together and hold rallies. Most of the working sessions are centered on determining the party’s broad platform priorities.

In between working sessions, members of the party – often more obscure members – give speeches to the gathered crowds.

In the evenings, voting occurs and notable Republicans give speeches and hold rallies. For younger or even more obscure members of the party, being asked to offer an evening speech is frequently indicative that they are being considered rising stars and potential future leaders.

The selection of the president and the vice president happens on the ultimate day of the convention. This year – as there is no viable challenger to Mr Trump – the choice process will soon be simple. Delegates from each state is likely to make their selection. If an applicant receives enough votes to secure the nomination – 1,276 of the possible 2,550 available – chances are they become the party’s nominee.

In the function no candidate is able to reach the vote threshold – a brokered convention – a second round of voting begins. For each round of voting that occurs following the first, a particular number of pledged delegates – those who are bound to vote for a certain candidate as determined by their state’s primary or caucus – are released to vote how they see fit. Through this process, delegates can change votes and eventually swing the convention towards a specific candidate.

Delegates and Commitments

There are three forms of delegates who vote at the convention. At-large delegates are essentially state delegates – non-states, like territories and the District of Columbia likewise have at-large delegates – and each state begins with 10 delegates. Bonus delegates are awarded to states based on recent Republican electoral victories and how most of the state’s delegates voted for the incumbent president within the last few election.

In addition to the at-large delegates, states are given congressional district delegates. These delegates must are now living in the districts they represent. Each of the congressional districts in a state get three of the delegates.

Finally, you will find Republican National Committee members. These folks are always the state’s top three RNC officials – the national committeeman, national committeewoman and the state’s chairman.

States can choose how to disperse their delegates through two practices; proportional allocation or winner-take-all allocation.

Under proportional allocation, delegates are bound to an applicant based on the percentage of votes each candidate received throughout the state’s primary or caucus. The GOP requires that 20 states use a proportional system to ascertain who their delegates will support at the convention. Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Washington and Hawaii. In these states, an applicant must win at least 20 per cent of the total delegates in order to receive any at all. Once they clear that 20 per cent threshold, the quantity of delegates they win will be the number of delegates bound to support them during the first round of voting at the convention.

Winner-take-all delegate allocation is one in which the winner of hawaii is awarded all of the state’s delegates. Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, and the US territories of American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands use a winner-take-all allocation. No state can choose to use a winner-take-all allocation unless they hold their primary or caucus after 15 March.

When and Where Will the Convention be Held?

The location of the convention is currently up in the air, although frontrunner for the main venue is currently Jacksonville, Florida.

The original venue was to be in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Center. Mr Trump demanded that Democratic governor Roy Cooper allow the Republicans to use the venue and never having to adhere to coronavirus safety measures like social distancing and attendance limits.

When Mr Cooper refused to invest in those demands, Mr Trump demanded the venue be changed. While business meetings it’s still held at the Spectrum Center as a result of contractual obligations between the Republicans and the venue, the key rallies and spectacle of the convention will be moved, likely to Florida, where Republican governor Ron DeSantis is unlikely to impose any restrictions on the convention.

The convention is scheduled for 24 August to 28 August.