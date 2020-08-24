Republican National Convention: What is happening this year?



Mr Trump accepts the Republican election together with his spouse and child in 2016





The Republican National Convention is next week and we’re gradually finding out more about what it may appear like – though some information are still up in the air.

But let’s support initially.

There’s an apparent concern …

What IS the Republican National Convention?

OK, excellent concern.

Party conventions happen as soon as every 4 years – they are the ritualistic crowning of the celebration’s governmental prospect as they get ready for the last stage of marketing.

Last time around, we saw the Trump household take centre phase to a background of fireworks and a sea of red, white and blue balloons.

It’s likewise where celebration authorities conclude other less-glamorous organisation, like revealing the political platform and embracing guidelines.

As the sitting president, Trump is the de facto candidate, however it’s not main till the celebration blesses him at the convention.

This year, that will occur at the end of 4 days of convention occasions in between 21-24 August.

How …