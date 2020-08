Republican National Convention: how to watch the live stream online

The Republican National Convention officially kicked off Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the third location of the event after it was moved twice due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The convention is set to feature a mix of online and in-person events.

WHEN IS IT?

The convention is scheduled to last two hours each night, Monday through Thursday, starting at 8:30PM ET.

HOW DO I WATCH IT?

The event is available to stream on the RNC’s official Facebook page, Twitter account, YouTube channel, and on Amazon Prime Video by searching for the “Republican National Convention.

If you’d rather listen to the convention, you can ask your Alexa device to play it as well. Spotify is also rounding up all of the RNC speeches into a playlist that will be available to stream at the end of each convention day.

ABC News, CBS News, C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC, NBC News, and PBS News are expected to air the convention as well.

WHO’S SPEAKING?

Monday’s lineup: Sen. Tim Scott (SC), Rep. Steve Scalise (LA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL), Rep. Jim Jordan (OH), former Ambassador Nikki Haley, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Rep. Vernon Jones (D-GA), Amy Johnson Ford, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Natalie Harp, Charlie Kirk, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, former Alaska…