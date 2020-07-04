Republican internal polling signals a Democratic rout

Right now, Democrats and liberal groups are releasing a much more surveys than Republicans, which implies the public polling showing Democrats doing well is backed up in what the parties are seeing in their own numbers.

Interestingly, Republicans were those dominating the polling landscape in the initial quarter of the year. From January through March, Republican and conservative groups released 10 polls compared with the Democrats’ 2.

The April turning point lines up well with if the coronavirus pandemic became the headline story of the season. It’s when President Donald Trump’s approval rating started an very nearly continuous decline that remains unabated.

In other words, it makes a lot of sense that Democrats started to take control the House polling landscape in the past month or two. They had a large amount of good news for his or her side which they wanted out in people. Republicans, meanwhile, were likely seeing numbers that wouldn’t make them look good.

Now, you could be wondering whether statewide internal polling is showing a similar thing. Presidential elections are mostly won on the state level, after all. Unfortunately, the presidential campaigns are not putting out their own data, and partisan statewide polls have less of a chance to shape the narrative because you can find so many public polls. Still, there are a few outside groups that are releasing data, and we’re largely seeing exactly the same picture since the district data portrays.

Since April, Democratic or liberal groups have released 30 statewide polls in the presidential race. Republicans have create a mere 13. That means the Democratic share of statewide internal polls has been 70%.

All but four of the nine conservative or Republican sponsored polls have been from monthly Restoration PAC releases. And if any such thing, the polls that this group sponsors have already been some of the worst for Trump recently.

This reminds me a lot of what happened just two years ago . Almost universally, Democrats were the ones publishing their House polls publicly. They continued to have a net gain of 40 seats in the House. Democrats also won the House popular vote by 9 points.

Indeed, the 2018 example speaks to a larger pattern going back since 2004. Although Democrats have a tendency to publish more internal polls publically, they do very well when that advantage is overwhelming.

When Democrats create 70% or maybe more of the internal House polls, there is certainly a big swing inside their direction when it comes to the popular vote. Since 2004, Republicans haven’t published 70% or more of the internal House polls. The only time there is anything near this on the their (2010), they picked up more House seats than in virtually any election within the last few 70 years.

When Democrats create around 60% of the internal House polls, the national environment is usually fairly unchanged from the prior election.

Anything less and Republicans are most likely going to prosper, such as the aforementioned 2010 election when Democrats share of the internal House polls released publicly was a mere 35%.

Democrats would definitely simply take a political environment that’s mostly just like it was in 2018. The numbers out recently suggest it could be better yet for them. They indicate a national political environment in which they truly are favored by double digits.

For Republicans, something must change or they’re going to get blown out come November.