Republican ex-lawmakers back Biden on first day of Trump convention By Reuters

©Reuters The United States Senate starts impeachment trial versus U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – More than two-dozen previous Republican U.S. legislators, consisting of previous Senator Jeff Flake, backed Democrat Joe Biden for president on Monday, the first day of the Republican National Convention, in the current rebuke of President Donald Trump by members of his own celebration.

The 27 previous members of Congress signed up with a “Republicans for Biden” effort arranged by the Biden project to motivate Republican assistance for the Democrat, the Biden project stated. They mentioned Trump’s “corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course” as factors for the relocation, according to a Biden project declaration.

Flake, whose opposition to Trump led the Arizona Republican to retire from the Senate in 2018, was because of talk to press reporters later on on Monday about his choice to backBiden

The previous legislators represent just the current Republican group to back Democratic governmental candidate and oppose Trump in theNov 3 election, highlighting how the Republican president has actually pushed away members of his own celebration.

Last week, 73 previous Republican …