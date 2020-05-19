Republican Elise Stefanik Wants ‘Independent Investigation’ Into Cuomo’s Nursing Home Policies

Republican New York Representative Elise Stefanik is requiring an “independent investigation” into Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s assisted living facility policies.

Stefanik: Cuomo's Bad Policy Led to More Deaths and Flawed Data

Stefanik stated Tuesday that an examination is essential after records recommended that her state was undercounting the variety of COVID-19- relevant fatalities in nursing home.

New York leads the nation in assisted living facility fatalities, with over 5,000 reported.

Today I joined my @NewYorkGOP colleagues in the House to call for a federal investigation of Cuomo's failed nursing home policies. NOW they admit they unethically changed the way they report nursing home deaths. An UNACCEPTABLE tragedy for NY

Stefanik informed Fox News’ “Fox & Friends“ on Tuesday, “New York has mismanaged how we have approached and how we’ve protected our seniors in our nursing homes. We knew, going into this, that our most vulnerable are our seniors and particularly in those assisted living facilities, whether they’re senior living facilities or nursing homes.”

Cuomo initially called for assisted living facility to confess COVID-19 clients, yet the guv turned around that plan in very early May.

"New York has mishandled how we have approached and how we have protected our seniors in our nursing homes."

https://t.co/XrRkSST1nJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2020

“New York, when compared to other states, took a number of negative actions that cost over 5,000 lives,” Stefanik stated. “They also didn’t fully tell the public how many seniors’ deaths there were coming from nursing homes. So that reporting data, they didn’t count the hospital deaths when there was a positive case that was transmitted because of the senior nursing home.”

I joined @foxandfriends live today to discuss: Cuomo's failed nursing home policy that led to massive death and many mourning families in #NY21 and across New York

The Democrat's continued obsession with baseless impeachment of @realDonaldTrump

Stefanik: ‘It’ s not simply Republicans that are requiring this independent examination. It’s Democrats too’

Stefanik likewise stated that she does not think a reasonable examination will certainly take place if routed by existing Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“I’ve heard from families who are still grieving for loss of their loved ones and they deserve answers,” Stefanik stated. “And it’s not just Republicans who are calling for this independent investigation. It’s Democrats as well.”

“It cannot be conducted by New York’s attorney general either,” she included. “It needs to be an independent investigation.”

“I’m calling for the Department of HHS to conduct this independent investigation, but I think it needs to come from the federal government,” Stefanik ended up.