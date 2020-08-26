©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands after finalizing “phase one” of the U.S.-China trade arrangement at the White House in Washington



By Trevor Hunnicutt

(Reuters) – Speakers at the Republican convention on Tuesday night promoted President Donald Trump’s “tough-on-trade” technique as an essential argument for his re-election in November, although results have actually been mixed, particularly with a secret China offer.

Top Trump financial consultant Larry Kudlow, a dairy farmer, a mining-town mayor and a metal-welding business person all credited Trump’s trade policies with raising their hopes.

“I am a lifelong Democrat, but for far too long, members of both parties allowed our country to be ripped off by our trading partners, especially China, who dumped steel into our markets and slapped tariffs on our products,” stated Robert Vlaisavljevich, the mayor of Eveleth, an iron-ore mining town in the election battlefield state of Minnesota.

“And what did so-called leaders like Joe Biden do? Nothing,” he included, describing Trump’s Democratic challenger in theNov 3 election.

Trump raised tariffs on imports, consisting of on steel, which is made from iron ore, renegotiated a handle 2 of the nation’s primary trading partners, …