Republican convention offers misleading portrait of Trump’s presidency

The President was presented as a statesman and an inspiration , a nearly good-hearted force, a friend to Black Americans , an unrivaled captive arbitrator and a guard versus an attack on American worths who is riding high after a meaningful very first term in a plan created to appeal highly to conservative citizens. It was an impression of Trump that was frequently at chances with the truth of the most unstable dissentious presidency in generations– one that critics view as a danger to American democracy itself.

Trump’s most high profile protectors needed to forecast onto Democrats the faults that his accusers see embodied in his technique to politics.

“We seek a nation that rises together, not falls apart in anarchy and anger. We know that the only way to overcome America’s challenges is to embrace America’s strength,” previous South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley stated, in a speech that sent her already-intense 2024 main buzz off the charts.

“We must choose the only candidate who has and who will continue delivering on that vision,” she stated.

A more familiar blast of Trumpism originated from the President’s boy, Donald Trump Jr., who buffooned Democratic candidate Joe Biden as”The Loch Ness Monster of the swamp.” “It’s almost like this election is shaping up to be church, work, and school vs. rioting, looting and vandalism,” Trump Jr stated. It was a night marked by consistent stress in between the more aspirational technique of Haley and the complete bore anger of the President’s boy. In lots of methods, the

