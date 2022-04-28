The enlarged community of Ijan, within the framework of the “EU for Cultural Development” program, has been included in the list of three communities, which have been given a unique opportunity to develop a strategic plan for the cultural development of the community by June 2022. Within the framework of the program, a meeting was held in Ijjan with the participation of representatives of 9 communities from 3 regions of Armenia.

In a conversation with Aravot.am, Lilit Ghalumyan, the head of the education, culture and sports department of Ijjan municipality, mentioned that many agreements have already been reached with the representatives of the cultural sphere of the communities for mutual cooperation. As a result of the discussion, the problems of the sphere were raised, the effective ways of their solution were mentioned. It should be reminded that in case the submitted strategic plan is approved, the community will receive a grant of 300,000 euros to implement it.

Lia Ghagharyan