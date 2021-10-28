California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) spoke with Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman about the spending deal debate in D.C., social media regulation, and his hearing with major oil industry executives on Thursday.
Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) takes on big oil, Silicon Valley
