Home Armenia Reports of “fines” for visiting pornographic sites have nothing to do with... Armenia Reports of “fines” for visiting pornographic sites have nothing to do with the police. urge not to pay the required amount | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 18, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Reports of “fines” for visiting pornographic sites have nothing to do with the police. urge not to pay the required amount | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Theoretical debate and current issues | Morning: Armenia The “Homeland” branch of Unibank was opened in Yerevan Morning: Armenia Russia will not allow the West to take any Armenian-Azerbaijani process in any direction. “Analyticon” | Morning: Recent Posts Mitt Romney Slams Donald Trump And Praises Republicans Dropping Objections Medical Experts Raise Concerns as Some States Ease Coronavirus Restrictions Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Sen. Backs Off John King breaks down how coronavirus may affect the presidential election Iran’s foreign minister: Trump prepared to commit war crimes Most Popular “Fact”. BTA Ministry Remains “Anterudus” "Fact" newspaper writes. "After the resignation of Vahagn Khachaturyan in connection with the election of the President, the post of BTA Minister is... “Square”. What is the point of keeping the mandates if the opposition has... "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "Starting from the day of the extraordinary elections, the public is discussing the issue of resigning the mandates. In... “Square”. Moscow made it clear that they will not hinder the signing of... "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "There is a misconception in the Armenian political field that Russia will not allow the Western powers to take Armenia... The Armenian women’s boxing team will leave for Istanbul on May 6 The Armenian women's boxing team will leave for Istanbul on May 6 to participate in the World Championship. The team includes Anush Grigoryan (50 kg),... During negotiations, the other side often changes its position on issues already agreed ․... The course of the Russian-Ukrainian talks could have been better ․ "Women often change their position on issues that have already been agreed...