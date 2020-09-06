Reports link Jadeveon Clowney to Titans, but he claims otherwise

Jadeveon Clowney will supposedly dress for the Tennessee Titans this NFL season.

The Tennessee Titans have actually formally won the Jadeveon Clowney totally free company sweepstakes.

According to ESPN’s Diana Russini, “Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans…He rejoins Mike Vrabel who was on the Texans defensive staff for Clowney’s first 3 years in the league in Houston. The Saints, the other main suitor, made a very strong case. This was a close one.” By reuniting with Mike Vrabel, search for them to ruin their previous company.

Are the Tennessee Titans now the preferred to win the AFC South in 2020?

This would be a substantial get for the Titans since their defense improved since of Clowney’s finalizing. While he’s never ever been a sack master in any of his 6 NFL seasons out of South Carolina, he is skilled at packing the run and makes any protective line he belongs of even more enormous. The New Orleans Saints have to be kicking themselves, …