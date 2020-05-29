Reporter Shot at on Live TV By Police Pepper Balls at George Floyd Protest



Play video content material

Breaking News WAVE

A reporter turned a police goal as she coated the protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd … getting hit with pepper balls dwell on air.

Protests erupted in cities throughout the nation Friday night time, together with in Lousiville, Kentucky. Reporter Kaitlin Rust of WAVE was on the bottom masking the occasions when a police officer deliberately opened fireplace on her and her digicam operator, seemingly hanging them each with pepper balls.

Rust was definitely not in any kind of disguise — she was sporting a reflective vest, holding a microphone and never in a crowded group of individuals — so it begs the query … what the hell was the officer doing?

Luckily, Rust gave the impression to be OK and continued to broadcast from the scene.



Play video content material



CCN

As we reported … a police automotive was set on fireplace in Atlanta and The White House positioned on lockdown as protests continued Friday.